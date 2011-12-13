(Corrects headline to add the word "no" and clarifies lead)

FRANKFURT Dec 13 Commerzbank on Tuesday said it was reviewing options to strengthen its capital on a standalone basis and would not make use of public funds, after it emerged the Frankfurt-based lender talked to the German government about possible state aid.

The Frankfurt-based lender which is 25 percent owned by the German state, reiterated it will strengthen its balance sheet by selling risky assets.

Commerzbank, which has a market value of 6 billion euros ($7.9 billion), has been forced by the European Banking Authority to find an extra 5.3 billion euros in capital by mid-2012. ($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)