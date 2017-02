FRANKFURT Aug 10 Commerzbank's (CBKG.DE) second quarter profits were all but eliminated by 760 million euros ($1.07 billion) in impairments on Greek sovereign debt.

Germany's second-biggest lender added that 2011 operating profit at its so-called core bank, excluding its internal bad bank and the Eurohypo real estate financing arm, would be well above that of 2010.

Commerzbank posted quarterly pretax profit of 55 million euros on Wednesday, below the 105 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll. [ID:nLDE7740NV] (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould)