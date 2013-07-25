FRANKFURT, July 25 Germany's second biggest
lender Commerzbank is selling a custody unit to French
BNP Paribas as it continues its efforts to streamline
its portfolio.
"Depotbank (custody) services for investment companies are
no longer part of the bank's core business," Commerzbank's Chief
Operating Officer Frank Annuscheit said in a statement on
Thursday.
The roughly 80 employees of the unit 2013 managed a volume
of 93 billion euros ($123 billion) as of the end of April.
Commerzbank is keeping its custody business for retail and
corporate customers and direct custody services for
institutional investors.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan)