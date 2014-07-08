VIENNA, July 8 Austria's Erste Group Bank
is not in touch with U.S. officials who have been
probing European banks about dealings with countries blacklisted
by the United States, a bank spokesman said on Tuesday.
"We have not been contacted by U.S. authorities," a
spokesman for Austria's biggest bank said. Its shares were down
3.4 percent at 18.325 euros by 1013 GMT in a weaker European
bank sector.
U.S. authorities have begun settlement talks with Germany's
Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank over their dealings with
blacklisted countries, a source with knowledge of the
investigation said earlier.
Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank declined
to comment.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)