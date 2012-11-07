UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
FRANKFURT Nov 7 Commerzbank, Germany's second biggest lender, may cut between 5,000 and 6,000 jobs as part of a multi-billion euro cost cutting programme running until 2016, German weekly Die Zeit reported on Wednesday without naming sources.
Commerzbank, which is set to announce details of its newest strategy revamp at an investor day on Thursday, declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts