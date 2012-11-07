FRANKFURT Nov 7 Commerzbank, Germany's second biggest lender, may cut between 5,000 and 6,000 jobs as part of a multi-billion euro cost cutting programme running until 2016, German weekly Die Zeit reported on Wednesday without naming sources.

Commerzbank, which is set to announce details of its newest strategy revamp at an investor day on Thursday, declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor)