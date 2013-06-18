BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange issues statement on Competition Appeal Tribunal's Trayport ruling
* Intercontinental Exchange statement on Competition Appeal Tribunal's Trayport ruling
FRANKFURT, June 18 German lender Commerzbank will shed more than 5,000 jobs as part of its cost cutting programme, a person familiar with the negotiations told Reuters on Tuesday.
Commerzbank management has reached a preliminary agreement with labour unions regarding the implementation of the cuts, two sources said.
Commerzbank declined to comment. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Editing by Alexander Ratz)
* Intercontinental Exchange statement on Competition Appeal Tribunal's Trayport ruling
* FY net result, group share, totals 31.4 million euros ($33.22 million) compared to 32.9 million euros in 2015
FRANKFURT, March 6 Two pairings of private equity groups are considering bids for Stada that would value the German generic drugmaker at up to 4.8 billion euros ($5.1 billion) including debt, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.