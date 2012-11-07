BERLIN Nov 7 Commerzbank said late on Wednesday it would invest more than 2 billion euros ($2.55 billion) in its core businesses, about half of which will go into its retail business.

Two people close to the bank earlier told Reuters that Commerzbank was planning to cut jobs while investing 1 billion euros in an overhaul of its retail business. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)