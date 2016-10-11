FRANKFURT Oct 11 Staff reduction plans recently
unveiled by Commerzbank translate into less actual job
cuts than announced by the bank, trade union Verdi said.
Commerzbank, Germany's second-largest bank, in late
September said it planned to cut 9,600 jobs, more than a fifth
of its workforce.
Verdi said this included 1,700 cuts already agreed in the
past as well as about 900 employees that leave the bank on
average per year at their own request, reducing the number of
actual job cuts to about 7,000, Verdi said.
Commerzbank declined to comment.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Christoph Steitz;
Editing by Arno Schuetze)