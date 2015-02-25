DUESSELDORF Feb 25 German prosecutors on
Wednesday said they had confiscated documents in a tax
investigation involving accounts in Luxembourg and that searches
would continue.
Prosecutors confirmed that Germany's second-largest bank
Commerzbank was cooperating with authorities in the
investigation.
"The search activities are continuing," said prosecutor
Carolin Breloer.
Commerzbank said in an emailed statement on Tuesday that the
investigation concerned old cases that date back 10 years or
more. Prosecutors in Cologne are investigating parties whom they
suspected of hiding capital gains with Luxembourg banks.
Commerzbank was not immediately available to comment on
Wednesday.
