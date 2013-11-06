* Board members Kloesges and Sieber to leave
FRANKFURT, Nov 6 Germany's Commerzbank
said Jochen Kloesges and Ulrich Sieber will leave by year-end,
shrinking the management board of the country's second-largest
lender to seven from nine members and advancing efforts to
restructure and slim down.
The departure of personnel chief Sieber and Kloesges, who is
responsible for non-core assets, marks the end of a power
struggle with Chief Executive Martin Blessing, who had
campaigned for cost cuts to include top-level managers.
Commerzbank, which has not paid a dividend for five years,
said the board reduction is part of a broader restructuring
drive to cut costs launched in November 2012.
The bank, which is in the midst of a radical cost-cutting
programme - its second in four years - had announced plans to
shed 5,200 of its 45,000 staff, pledging to cut management by 20
percent.
The Frankfurt-based lender has struggled to overhaul itself
ever since it received an 18 billion euro bailout in the wake of
a disastrous merger with Dresdner Bank in 2009.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Editing by Thomas Atkins and
Louise Heavens)