BRIEF-Noble Corp announces partnership with GE
* Noble Corporation-announces partnership with GE to collaborate on advanced data analytics system for offshore drilling rigs
FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Germany's Commerzbank said its Chief Risk Officer Stefan Schmittmann had requested that his contract be terminated at the end of the year.
Schmittmann's contract had been due to run through October 2016, Commerzbank said on Thursday, adding its supervisory board would pick a successor in due course. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor)
* Board recommended payment of final dividends of HK6.04 cents per share