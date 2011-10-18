TOKYO Oct 18 Commerzbank board member Markus Beumer said on Tuesday that determining whether euro zone banks were suffering from a capital shortfall depended on perspective and that sovereign debt levels were the real problem.

European politicians seeking to restructure Greek debt have pressed banks to accelerate efforts to reach a core tier one capital ratio of 9 percent, rather than giving banks until 2019 to stagger the implementation of the stricter capital standards.

Beumer said the question of whether there was a capital shortfall depended on how urgently regulators wanted to see the Basel III banking rules implemented.

"That's really a difference in mindsets in that discussion," said Beumer, who was in Tokyo for a reception marking the German bank's 50 years in Japan.

Earlier this week bankers wrote to the German finance minister protesting that the move to tighten up capital standards using an "artificially tightened definition of equity capital" could exacerbate the crisis.

Beumer said the real issue was to get sovereign debt levels under control.

"It's a little bit of an unbalanced discussion. The discussion about banking before we discuss solutions of government, has to be the other way around," Beumer told Reuters.

Beumer declined to comment on whether Commerzbank could raise capital in the current environment, adding that there were possibilities to do so, but not opportunities he would like to talk about in public.

Commerzbank's core tier one capital ratio was 9.9 percent at the end of June, and its exposure to Greece was 3.1 billion euros ($4.2 billion).

Beumer said the bank expected loan loss provisions at the Mittelstandsbank unit, which mainly makes loans to small and medium-sized companies, to rise in 2012. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting By Taiga Uranaka, writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Will Waterman)