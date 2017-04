FRANKFURT, April 27 Germany's Commerzbank plans to raise as much as 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) by issuing new shares to improve its common equity tier 1 capital ratio to above 10 percent.

Commerzbank also said on Monday its first-quarter operating profit more than doubled to 685 million euros. ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)