FRANKFURT, Sept 27 Commerzbank on Thursday said ongoing economic turmoil continues to put pressure on its 2012 earnings and reiterated that its target for loan loss provisions of around 1.7 billion euros ($2.18 billion) is ambitious due to worsening market conditions.

Commerzbank's comment was in slides from a presentation to a financial conference in London. ($1 = 0.7788 euros) (Reporting By Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor)