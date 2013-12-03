BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi proposes net 0.25 lira/shr dividend for 2016
* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.29762 lira ($0.0802) net 0.25298 lira per share
FRANKFURT Dec 3 Commerzbank said its offices were searched on Tuesday in connection with a tax evasion probe, adding the investigation targeted employees of a third-party financial service provider.
It said it was fully cooperating with authorities and declined to provide further details. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Edward Taylor)
* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.29762 lira ($0.0802) net 0.25298 lira per share
MILAN, March 2 Troubled Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is looking to approve a draft restructuring plan at a board meeting on March 9, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.
March 2 Fidentiis Equities Sociedad de Valores SA: