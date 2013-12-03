MOVES-Golub Capital hires loan market veteran Tollinchi
NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters LPC) - Golub Capital, an asset manager, has hired Gil Tollinchi, the former head of trading at Crescent Capital Group.
FRANKFURT Dec 3 The prosecutor's office in Bochum, Germany on Tuesday said around 270 tax officials participated in raids across Germany, as part of a tax evasion probe involving employees of a foreign life insurer.
In a statement the prosecutor said it was investigating more than 200 instances when staff of the life insurer are suspected of having aided clients avoid German taxes by using tax breaks on life insurance products.
A large German bank where accounts containing life insurance products were held, was also part of the raid, the Bochum prosecutor said.
Separately, Commerzbank said its offices were searched on Tuesday in connection with a tax evasion probe, adding the investigation targeted employees of a third-party financial service provider. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Instituto de Finanzas de Cantabria's (ICAF) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' and its Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. Fitch has also affirmed ICAF's outstanding bonds at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects ICAF's unchanged strong links with the sponsor, the government of Cantabria (BBB/Stable/F2
* Capital Research and Management Company held 4 percent of UniCredit as of Feb. 28, without taking into account participation in capital increase, a filing by market regulator Consob shows