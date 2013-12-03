FRANKFURT Dec 3 The prosecutor's office in Bochum, Germany on Tuesday said around 270 tax officials participated in raids across Germany, as part of a tax evasion probe involving employees of a foreign life insurer.

In a statement the prosecutor said it was investigating more than 200 instances when staff of the life insurer are suspected of having aided clients avoid German taxes by using tax breaks on life insurance products.

A large German bank where accounts containing life insurance products were held, was also part of the raid, the Bochum prosecutor said.

Separately, Commerzbank said its offices were searched on Tuesday in connection with a tax evasion probe, adding the investigation targeted employees of a third-party financial service provider. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)