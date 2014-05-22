FRANKFURT May 22 Commerzbank is close
to selling a 700 million euro ($957 million) portfolio of
commercial property loans in Japan, a source familiar with the
transaction told Reuters on Thursday.
Germany's second biggest lender has been working to cut its
commercial real estate portfolio as part of efforts to slash its
balance sheet and strengthen its financial footing.
Handelsblatt newspaper on Thursday also reported a deal on
the Japanese property loans was close to being struck, citing
financial sources.
Last year it struck a deal to sell a 5 billion euro property
loan package in the United Kingdom and it is currently in the
final stretch of selling up to 3.9 billion euros in Spanish
property loans to U.S. investors. [ID: nL6N0O61U2]
($1 = 0.7318 Euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Philipp Halstrick, writing by
Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)