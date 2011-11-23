MOSCOW Nov 23 Germany's second-largest
lender Commerzbank will not participate in a share
issue by Promsvyazbank (PSB), the chief executive of the Russian
bank said on Wednesday.
PSB plans to issue additional shares worth 4 billion roubles
($130 million) by the end of 2011 to boost capital, while
Commerzbank has a shortfall of its own to meet a targeted core
capital buffer.
"Commerzbank will not take part (in PSB's issue, leaving)
the share issue to be bought out by a majority shareholder and
the EBRD," PSB Chief Executive Artyom Konstandyan told
journalists.
Commerzbank holds a 15.3 percent stake in the bank, while
Dmitry and Alexei Ananyev own 73 percent of it.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development owns
the rest.
Konstandyan said Commerzbank's stake would fall slightly,
while the Ananyev brothers' holding would increase and the
EBRD's would not change.
PSB's comments came as sources told Reuters that Commerzbank
could need around 5 billion euros ($6.75 billion), should the
European Banking Authority proceed with plans to tighten the
capital requirements it wants to impose on banks to withstand
the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
($1 = 31.1155 Russian roubles)
($1 = 0.7410 euros)
