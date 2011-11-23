MOSCOW Nov 23 Germany's second-largest lender Commerzbank will not participate in a share issue by Promsvyazbank (PSB), the chief executive of the Russian bank said on Wednesday.

PSB plans to issue additional shares worth 4 billion roubles ($130 million) by the end of 2011 to boost capital, while Commerzbank has a shortfall of its own to meet a targeted core capital buffer.

"Commerzbank will not take part (in PSB's issue, leaving) the share issue to be bought out by a majority shareholder and the EBRD," PSB Chief Executive Artyom Konstandyan told journalists.

Commerzbank holds a 15.3 percent stake in the bank, while Dmitry and Alexei Ananyev own 73 percent of it.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development owns the rest.

Konstandyan said Commerzbank's stake would fall slightly, while the Ananyev brothers' holding would increase and the EBRD's would not change.

PSB's comments came as sources told Reuters that Commerzbank could need around 5 billion euros ($6.75 billion), should the European Banking Authority proceed with plans to tighten the capital requirements it wants to impose on banks to withstand the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. ($1 = 31.1155 Russian roubles) ($1 = 0.7410 euros) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova)