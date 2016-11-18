BRIEF-Hilltop Holdings announces stock repurchase program
* Hilltop Holdings says produced income of $35.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for Q4 of 2016
FRANKFURT Nov 18 Banks, insurers and consumers are suffering under central banks' low interest rate policies but the situation is unlikely to change any time soon, Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Zielke said on Friday.
"Even if urgent and necessary, I myself do not expect the return to normality (of monetary policy) any time soon," Zielke said at a banking conference in Frankfurt. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* First busey announces 2016 fourth quarter earnings and full year results
