* Wells Fargo buys performing assets, Lone Star distressed
loans
* Transaction eclipses Lone Star's 2011 Lloyds deal
* Commerzbank agrees to 3.5 percent discount
* Bank's shares up 5 pct
FRANKFURT, July 15 Germany's second-biggest
lender Commerzbank has sold British property loans
worth 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion) to U.S. rival Wells Fargo
and private equity firm Lone Star Funds to shrink its
loan book and reduce risk.
Commerzbank said on Monday that it agreed to a 3.5 percent
discount on the loan portfolio's book value.
Wells Fargo is acquiring the performing loans, while Lone
Star is scooping up the 1.2 billion in non-performing assets,
Sascha Klaus, board member of Commerzbank's mortgage unit
Hypothekenbank Frankfurt - formerly known as Eurohypo - said in
an interview published on Commerzbank's intranet and seen by
Reuters.
Distressed debt and equity investor Lone Star recently
boosted its European staff numbers as it looks to buy portfolios
of underperforming real estate debt from banks. In 2011 it
bought a 900 million pound ($1.4 billion) portfolio from Lloyds
Banking Group at a price sources said represented a
discount of up to 40 percent.
Banks around the world have been trying to streamline
assets, but few deals have materialised as buyers and sellers
often disagree on valuations.
However, the low-interest environment, which leaves holders
of some government bonds with hardly any returns, increases the
attraction of higher-yielding alternatives. That has led to
investors agreeing to lower discounts when buying risky assets
such as non-performing mortgages.
"The expectations for returns have come down in certain
markets due to the high liquidity (supplied by central banks),"
Commerzbank's Klaus said.
The bank's lending deals included the Westfield Stratford
City shopping centre next to the Olympic stadium in London and
Europe's most expensive block of flats, One Hyde Park, near
Harrods department store in central London.
Metzler Securities analyst Guido Hoymann described the 3.5
discount agreed by Commerzbank as "only a small amount", but
added that the deal does not lead to a significant improvement
of the bank's capital base.
Commerzbank shares extended gains after the announcement.
They were up 5.1 percent at 1332 GMT, making the bank the top
climber among Germany's blue-chip companies.
Commerzbank shares had risen by 3 percent in early trading
after a magazine report that Germany has spoken to the chairman
of UBS about the possibility of the Swiss bank buying
the government's remaining Commerzbank stake.