FRANKFURT, July 15 Germany's second biggest
lender Commerzbank has sold a 5 billion euro ($6.5
billion) portfolio of UK property loans to U.S. peer Wells Fargo
and private equity firm Lone Star.
Commerzbank said on Monday it expects to book charges of 179
million euros related to the transaction this year as the buyers
were paying a 3.5 percent discount on the loan portfolio's book
value.
The move improves the lender's risk profile and reduces its
portfolio of non-performing loans by 1.2 billion euros. The
transaction, however, has no notable impact on the bank's Core
Tier 1 capital ratio, Commerzbank said.
In total, the exposure at default of the bank's
Hypothekenbank Frankfurt unit - formerly known as Eurohypo - to
commercial real estate is around 56 billion euros and its
exposure to public finance is around 80 billion euros, a
presentation from September shows.