SEOUL Aug 11 A group of investors led by Samsung Group financial units including Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd has been chosen as the preferred bidder to buy Commerzbank's Frankfurt headquarters for about 900 billion won ($820 million), several South Korean media outlets said on Thursday.

The investors include Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance and Samsung Securities as well as other institutional investors in a fund led by Samsung SRA Asset Management, a unit of Samsung Life, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing unnamed financial industry sources.

A Samsung Life spokesman declined to comment, as did a spokeswoman for Samsung Securities. A spokesman for Samsung Fire & Marine could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 1,098.1900 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee, editing by David Evans)