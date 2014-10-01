BRIEF-Hailan Holdings expects decline in profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected that there will be an over 70pct decline of group's profit for year ended 31 december 2016
FRANKFURT Oct 1 Germany's second biggest lender Commerzbank is cutting 60-70 jobs in its fixed income and currencies division in Frankfurt, several sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Commerzbank is offering severance packages and is aiming to carry out redundancies through voluntary layoffs, the lender said.
Commerzbank last year combined the sales and trading arms of its fixed income and currencies business.
The redundancies are part of the synergies that have been identified, one of the people said.
* Company and Enerchina entered into a non- legally binding strategic alliance memorandum
* India's ICICI Bank raises 34.25 bln rupees via private placement of additional Tier 1 bonds at 9.20 pct- stock exchange Source text: http://bit.ly/2n3i4MN Further company coverage: