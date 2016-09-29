UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
FRANKFURT, Sept 29 Commerzbank on Thursday said it would cut nearly 10,000 jobs and stop paying dividends for the time being as it restructures to become profitable on a more sustainable basis by 2020.
Germany's second biggest lender said in a statement it expected restructuring costs of 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) as it combines business segments and works to cut costs.
It said it would slash 9,600 full-time positions or about 20 percent of staff as part of the revamp but plans to add 2,300 jobs in areas where business was growing, for a net reduction of 7,300. ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts