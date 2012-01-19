FRANKFURT Jan 19 Commerzbank expects to post good earnings at its core bank in 2012 after a strong increase in the first nine months of 2011, Chief Executive Martin Blessing said on Thursday.

"We are especially satisfied with the development of our core bank," Blessing told a news conference on the lenders plans to meet hefty regulatory capital targets set out by the EU's banking watchdog.

Commerzbank's core bank, which excludes its portfolio restructuring unit and asset-based financing, delivered earnings of nearly 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in the first nine months of last year.

"We also continue to expect a good result in 2012," Blessing said.

Blessing said preliminary results showed Commerzbank made a net profit of around 1.6 billion euros in 2011 under IFRS international accounting standards, of which 1.2 billion was achieved in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 0.7802 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor)