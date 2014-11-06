FRANKFURT Nov 6 Commerzbank will not
charge its private or corporate customers for depositing money
on their accounts, Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said
on Thursday.
"We are of course in talks with customers to see if we can
steer them towards alternative products, maturities and forms of
investments and especially corporate customers are increasingly
approachable to that," Engels said.
"Negative rates are not an issue for us," he said.
His comments come after small German cooperative lender
Deutsche Skatbank recently announced that it would charge
customers 0.25 percent in interest on overnight deposits greater
than 500,000 euros.
Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret earlier this week
warned that such fees would be negative for Germany's saving
culture, while Deutsche Bank manager Asoka Woehrmann
told a newspaper that such charges would soon not be a rarity
any more.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing about Thomas Atkins)