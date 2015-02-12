FRANKFURT Feb 12 Commerzbank chief
executive Martin Blessing declined to comment when asked whether
his bank would be interested in taking part in a possible sale
or bourse listing of the Postbank retail unit owned
by rival Deutsche Bank.
Deutsche Bank launched a strategic review in December and is
debating whether to sell Postbank, senior bank officials with
knowledge of internal discussions have told Reuters. Deutsche
Bank has said that speculation about any such sale was
irresponsible.
But some market participants have speculated that banks like
Commerzbank, Germany's second-largest lender that is rapidly
expanding its retail operations, may be interested in taking a
stake in rival Postbank.
"I don't want to comment on whether, when or what may happen
there. That ball lies in the front yard of a different house,"
Blessing told journalists at a media briefing for the bank's
2014 results.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria
Sheahan)