FRANKFURT Aug 8 Commerzbank,
Germany's No.2 lender, saw earnings drop in the second quarter
as it suffered from a slowing European economy and the
low-interest environment.
Commerzbank's net profit of 43 million euros was short of
the average forecast of 65 million euros in a Reuters poll of
banks and brokerages.
"The implementation of the strategic measures is progressing
as scheduled and in part even somewhat faster. The revenues
before loan loss provisions stabilised in the second quarter,"
Chief Executive Martin Blessing said in a statement on Thursday.
