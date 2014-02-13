By Arno Schuetze
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Feb 13 Commerzbank posted a
small profit in the fourth quarter of 2013 as its restructuring
gained traction and the bank made progress in its cost cutting
efforts.
Commerzbank's 64 million euros net profit in the fourth
quarter beat an average forecast of 25 million euros. The lender
had lost 726 million in the year earlier period.
The core tier 1 capital ratio of Germany's second biggest
lender improved to 9.0 percent as of December 31, after 7.6
percent a year earlier.
"We now intend to increase our Common Equity Tier 1 ratio to
more than 10 percent by 2016," Chief Executive Martin Blessing
said in a statement on Thursday.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Thomas Atkins)