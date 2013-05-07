FRANKFURT May 7 Commerzbank,
Germany's second biggest lender, slipped to a net loss in the
first quarter as its efforts to cut 4,000 to 6,000 jobs by 2016
weighed on earnings.
But the loss of 94 million euros ($122.7 million) was
smaller than the 125 million euro average analyst estimate in a
Reuters poll. Restructuring charges came to 493 million euros,
Commerzbank said on Tuesday.
"2013 as a whole will be shaped by ongoing pressure on
revenues, slightly increasing loan loss provisions and an
investment-related increase in costs," Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Engels said in a statement on Tuesday. The bank did not
provide a more specific earnings forecast.
($1 = 0.7659 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)