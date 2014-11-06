BRIEF-Cardinal Financial says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation
FRANKFURT Nov 6 Commerzbank's third-quarter net profit tripled to 225 million euros as earnings in its corporate and retail banking units rose and due to a steep fall off in bad loans.
Germany's second-biggest lender beat analysts' expectations, which had estimated a net profit of 192 million euros.
The bank, which many analysts had expected to fail a European bank stress test carried out by the ECB, said on Thursday that its capital ratio calculated in the most stringent form of new bank rules reached 9.6 percent at the end of September, comfortably exceeding the 7 percent minimum required by 2019. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Atkins)
* Tiger Global Management LLC reports 7.0 percent passive stake in Apollo Global Management LLC as of March 8 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mRZCVw) Further company coverage:
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing