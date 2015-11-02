FRANKFURT Nov 2 Commerzbank on Monday
beat analysts' expectations for pretax profit in the third
quarter as provisions for bad loans decreased, a day after Chief
Executive Martin Blessing said he will leave the bank after his
contract expires next year.
Commerzbank said it posted a pretax profit of 401 million
euros ($442 million) in the July to September period, compared
with 349 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
Germany's second-largest lender also said that it will
propose a 2015 dividend of 20 Cents per share.
($1 = 0.9064 euros)
