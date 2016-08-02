FRANKFURT Aug 2 Commerzbank expects
operating profit and net profit to fall in 2016, hurt by client
uncertainty and the hit to revenue from the European Central
Bank's negative interest rate policy.
"The interest rate environment and persistent customer
caution in view of the geopolitical uncertainties will
continue to weigh on income despite growth," Commerzbank
said in its quarterly report.
Germany's second biggest lender had already announced
preliminary earnings figures for the second quarter late last
month, including that net profit had fallen by one third from
the year earlier quarter.
