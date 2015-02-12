* Revenue before loan losses shrinks to 2.185 bln euros in
Q4
* Pledges to reach 10 pct ROE in core bank by 2016
* Cost/income ratio weakens to 81 pct in final quarter
By Thomas Atkins and Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Feb 12 Commerzbank AG has
told investors to brace for higher legal charges after adding
close to half a billion euros to its legal reserves in 2014, as
negotiations with U.S. authorities over alleged rules breaches
near completion.
Commerzbank said on Thursday it had put aside 1.4 billion
euros ($1.6 billion) in total for potential costs, related in
part to negotiations with U.S. authorities over alleged
sanctions violations stemming from transactions with Iran, and
accounting fraud at Japan's Olympus Corp.
The lender had been primed to settle with U.S. regulators
and prosecutors by late 2014 and rising legal costs threaten to
stall its recovery plan.
The bank performed well on an operating level, said Helmut
Hipper, senior portfolio manager at Union Investment. "But costs
for legal issues are going to remain burdensome for a while," he
added.
"We should see a settlement sooner rather than later," Chief
Financial Officer Stephan Engels said after the bank posted a
higher-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit of 77 million
euros ($87 million), due in part to smaller loan-loss
provisions.
Engels said some legal charges could still be booked in the
2014 accounts on top of the 484 million euros already added to
legal reserves for the year.
Chief Executive Martin Blessing predicted a difficult year
ahead due to low interest rates and slow growth in some key
businesses, but he promised a more aggressive approach to
increase profit in 2015.
Commerzbank, a household name which finances more than a
third of Germany's exports, is more than half way through a
four-year recovery plan. Blessing has cut costs, shrunk the
bank's balance sheet and plans to reduce headcount by around
5,200.
In 2014, the bank's return on equity rose to 7.3 percent in
its core bank excluding a portfolio of unwanted investments
being wound down, still short of its goal of 10 percent ROE by
2016.
But in a sign the revamp remains on track, the bank's
troubled asset portfolio or internal "bad bank" shrank to 84
billion euros from 88 billion at end September.
The unit contains investments stemming from an expansion
drive that backfired, requiring the German government to spend
around 18 billion euros on a bailout in the financial crisis.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a
quarterly net profit of 58.5 million euros.
Shares hovered near unchanged in midday trading.
The bank's capital ratio calculated in the most stringent
form of new bank rules weakened slightly to 9.5 percent at end
December compared with 9.6 percent three months before.
($1 = 0.8839 euro)
