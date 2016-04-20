FRANKFURT, April 20 Commerzbank
expects first quarter earnings to be below those of the fourth
quarter of 2015, hurt by low interest rates and capital market
volatility at the start of the year, Chief Executive Martin
Blessing said on Wednesday.
"This will have an effect on the full year: it will be
clearly more challenging to reach the group result achieved in
2015," Blessing told the bank's annual meeting of shareholders.
As recently as last month, Germany's second-biggest lender
was still predicting a slight improvement in net income this
year.
Commerzbank posted net profit of 1.06 billion euros ($1.20
billion) in the full year 2015, including 187 million euros in
the fourth quarter. It reports first-quarter results on May 3.
($1 = 0.8801 euros)
