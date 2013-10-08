By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT Oct 8 Commerzbank said it
will earn less this year from its core division that lends to
Germany's small and medium-sized companies as competition hots
up to do business with the booming sector.
European banks have seen the Germany's Mittelstand, often
family-owned firms producing quality engineered goods, as a
potential area for profit as other areas of their business
suffer from the fallout of the euro zone debt crisis and new
regulations.
But the companies have done so well they have built up cash
reserves, reducing the need for loans from banks which are
competing for a slice of the market.
Commerzbank, Germany's second-biggest lender expects profit
at Mittelstandsbank, its biggest division, to decline this year,
board member Markus Beumer told German business daily
Boersen-Zeitung on Tuesday.
"The result will not be as good as in 2012," he said.
Analysts have forecast a 1 billion euros operating profit
this year compared with the 1.65 billion it posted in 2012.
Much of the forecast drop in profit is because the bank
needs to set aside a normal amount of spare cash to cover for
potential bad loans in 2013 after the Mittelstand's success in
2012 allowed it to take the unusual step of reclaiming bad-loan
reserves it had set aside during the financial crisis.
But pressure from rivals who have launched initiatives to
tap the strength of the German Mittelstand is also increasing.
Competition from rivals such as Deutsche Bank, BNP
Paribas or Societe Generale as well as
state-owned and savings banks, will make the going tough for
anybody wanting a piece of the action.
"The headline news is that the Mittelstand is doing well,
which is right, but it is very difficult for creditors to make
money there," said Mittelstand expert Bernd Venohr. "Whoever
enters this sector as a lender is going to struggle."
Small- and medium-sized companies form the backbone of
Germany's economy, with around 3.6 million businesses employing
two of every three workers.
Often family-owned, over half of the firms expect sales to
rise in the second half of 2013, with many ramping up their
expectations since the start of the year, according to a July
study by Ernst and Young.
"These companies are cash rich," BNP Paribas Chief Executive
Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said last week while in Germany to promote
his bank's push into the German corporate market. But Bonnafe
sees speciality services like debt-capital management and trade
services as more promising than plain lending.
Commerzbank shares dropped 1.7 percent, briefly making it
the biggest loser among European banks. The shares are
down more than 18 percent so far this year, compared to a 15
percent rise for the index.
PROVISIONS
Commerzbank will see its pretax profit plunge by two-thirds
to 553 million euros this year, according to estimates from
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Companies are cash-rich at the moment, demand for loans is
rather low and the price war among banks is increasing - but
competition it is not the dominating factor here," LBBW analyst
Ingo Frommen said.
In the crisis of 2009, Commerzbank put aside large sums to
cover potential bad loans. As Germany came out of the recession
quickly, Commerzbank benefited by writing back those provisions
- but the effect is coming to an end.
"Loan loss provisions of Mittelstandsbank are still below
the long-term average, and I expect them to normalise further",
said Metzler Securities analyst Guido Hoymann.
Commerzbank, like other lenders, struggles to make money
with deposits from corporate customers, given that central banks
have pushed market rates to record lows in an effort to kick
start the global economy.
"Margins are squeezed to near zero, so of course, that is
affecting their earnings," Hoymann said.
Analysts expect the Mittelstandsbank unit to book provisions
of 350 to 400 million euros this year, up from the 30 million it
booked in 2012.
In the first six months of this year, Commerzbank's
Mittelstand unit saw operating earnings drop 38 percent to 542
million euros ($736 million), hit by a rise in loan loss
provisions and poor lending margins.