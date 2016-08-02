LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - Commerzbank's new chief executive Martin Zielke, appointed in May, is unlikely to tweak the strategy for its corporate and markets business further, when he outlines his plans later this year.

The division saw revenues drop by a third in the second quarter compared with a year ago but this was overshadowed by wider concerns about the group's profitability and capital position in the ongoing weak environment of low rates.

On Tuesday morning shares in the German bank fell almost 9% to a record low of 5.25 as analysts wondered how the group's core small and medium-sized business arm would prosper when net interest margins remain persistently low.

The lender said it "expects the negative rate environment and the adverse markets to further weigh on revenues" and warned that "loan loss provisions are likely to increase by a moderate amount due to lower releases and continuously challenging shipping markets".

Commerzbank had one of the worst performances in last Friday's European Banking Authority's stress tests. The results showed its common equity Tier 1 ratio would fall to 7.4% under the tests' adverse scenario. That was an improvement on the 6.9% recorded in 2014 but still left it in the bottom 10 banks of 51 tested.

The bank had already said prior to the tests that its CET1 ratio was 50bp lower over the quarter at 11.5% at the end of June, in an effort to preempt concerns about its capital position. Chief financial officer Stephan Engels said that Commerzbank was not currently contemplating a capital increase.

The bank is trading at around a quarter of book value after this morning's fall, making such a move highly unattractive to shareholders at present. Commerzbank also said its non-performing loan ratio at 1.4% was "very good" compared to peers.

Overall group operating profits fell 18.4% to 342m in the second quarter from the same period a year ago. The bank is not reducing assets to cope with the new regulatory requirements, and risk-weighted assets rose by 3bn in the three months since March 31 to 198bn.

The weakest segment was the Mittelstandsbank, where operating profits fell 39.3% year-on-year to 412m. Loan volumes were stable but the division made explicit moves to reduce the inflow of deposits to mitigate the impact of negative rates.

"Loan growth less than offset hit from negative interest rates," said Huw Van Steenis, analyst at Morgan Stanley.

In corporate and markets, equities was the main drag, in line with investment banking peers. The same quarter a year ago was strong but demand for structured products in particular has since dropped dramatically. Revenues from the equity markets and commodities division dropped by 60.2% to 104m.

"A year ago this was a very good quarter but since last September market conditions have been difficult, starting with concerns about Chinese growth, then possible tightening by the US Federal Reserve and then the Brexit referendum in the second quarter," said Michael Reuther, head of the division.

The bank did benefit from heightened volatility around the UK's referendum on membership of the European Union. Its fixed income and currencies division saw revenues rise 46.4% to 82m, largely from currency trading rather than rates and credit which were more muted.

"We saw some record ticket levels in our electronic FX trading platform after the referendum," said Reuther.

The group has a relatively small equity capital markets operation, so its advisory and primary markets business performed relatively well, with revenues up 9.4% to 128m. This was largely due to strong euro-denominated corporate bond issuance as the ECB's purchase programme started.

Overall corporate and markets reported a 25.4% fall in revenues to 373m for the quarter. Return on equity went from 12.5% to 5.8%.

That is better than the overall group achieved. Nicholas Herman, analyst at Citigroup, said: "Given further headwinds from negative interest rates, we forecast a circa 4% medium-term RoE."

Restructuring initiatives across corporate and markets should enable it to outperform other divisions. The bank has already announced plans to largely withdraw from its New York and London securities financing activities, which should reduce costs and help returns. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)