LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - Commerzbank's new chief executive
Martin Zielke, appointed in May, is unlikely to tweak the
strategy for its corporate and markets business further, when he
outlines his plans later this year.
The division saw revenues drop by a third in the second
quarter compared with a year ago but this was overshadowed by
wider concerns about the group's profitability and capital
position in the ongoing weak environment of low rates.
On Tuesday morning shares in the German bank fell almost 9%
to a record low of 5.25 as analysts wondered how the group's
core small and medium-sized business arm would prosper when net
interest margins remain persistently low.
The lender said it "expects the negative rate environment
and the adverse markets to further weigh on revenues" and warned
that "loan loss provisions are likely to increase by a moderate
amount due to lower releases and continuously challenging
shipping markets".
Commerzbank had one of the worst performances in last
Friday's European Banking Authority's stress tests. The results
showed its common equity Tier 1 ratio would fall to 7.4% under
the tests' adverse scenario. That was an improvement on the 6.9%
recorded in 2014 but still left it in the bottom 10 banks of 51
tested.
The bank had already said prior to the tests that its CET1
ratio was 50bp lower over the quarter at 11.5% at the end of
June, in an effort to preempt concerns about its capital
position. Chief financial officer Stephan Engels said that
Commerzbank was not currently contemplating a capital increase.
The bank is trading at around a quarter of book value after
this morning's fall, making such a move highly unattractive to
shareholders at present. Commerzbank also said its
non-performing loan ratio at 1.4% was "very good" compared to
peers.
Overall group operating profits fell 18.4% to 342m in the
second quarter from the same period a year ago. The bank is not
reducing assets to cope with the new regulatory requirements,
and risk-weighted assets rose by 3bn in the three months since
March 31 to 198bn.
The weakest segment was the Mittelstandsbank, where
operating profits fell 39.3% year-on-year to 412m. Loan volumes
were stable but the division made explicit moves to reduce the
inflow of deposits to mitigate the impact of negative rates.
"Loan growth less than offset hit from negative
interest rates," said Huw Van Steenis, analyst at Morgan
Stanley.
In corporate and markets, equities was the main drag, in
line with investment banking peers. The same quarter a year ago
was strong but demand for structured products in particular has
since dropped dramatically. Revenues from the equity markets and
commodities division dropped by 60.2% to 104m.
"A year ago this was a very good quarter but since last
September market conditions have been difficult, starting with
concerns about Chinese growth, then possible tightening by the
US Federal Reserve and then the Brexit referendum in the second
quarter," said Michael Reuther, head of the division.
The bank did benefit from heightened volatility around the
UK's referendum on membership of the European Union. Its fixed
income and currencies division saw revenues rise 46.4% to 82m,
largely from currency trading rather than rates and credit which
were more muted.
"We saw some record ticket levels in our electronic FX
trading platform after the referendum," said Reuther.
The group has a relatively small equity capital markets
operation, so its advisory and primary markets business
performed relatively well, with revenues up 9.4% to 128m. This
was largely due to strong euro-denominated corporate bond
issuance as the ECB's purchase programme started.
Overall corporate and markets reported a 25.4% fall in
revenues to 373m for the quarter. Return on equity went from
12.5% to 5.8%.
That is better than the overall group achieved. Nicholas
Herman, analyst at Citigroup, said: "Given further headwinds
from negative interest rates, we forecast a circa 4% medium-term
RoE."
Restructuring initiatives across corporate and markets
should enable it to outperform other divisions. The bank has
already announced plans to largely withdraw from its New York
and London securities financing activities, which should reduce
costs and help returns.
