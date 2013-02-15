FRANKFURT Feb 15 Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing told investors that the board of directors at Germany's second-largest lender backs his multi-year restructuring plan.

"Relations with the supervisory board are good, and with the chairman in particular," Blessing told a press conference in Frankfurt where he faced a barrage of questions about the bank's sluggish progress returning to healthy profits.

Blessing further said the Frankfurt-based bank would need another two to three years to build up a comfortable capital cushion.

"I assume that we will need two to three years to reach nine percent," Blessing told analysts in response to a question about when the bank will reach this threshold when measured under the most stringent methodology of the Basel III capital rules. (Reporting By Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor)