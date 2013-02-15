FRANKFURT Feb 15 Commerzbank Chief
Executive Martin Blessing told investors that the board of
directors at Germany's second-largest lender backs his
multi-year restructuring plan.
"Relations with the supervisory board are good, and with the
chairman in particular," Blessing told a press conference in
Frankfurt where he faced a barrage of questions about the bank's
sluggish progress returning to healthy profits.
Blessing further said the Frankfurt-based bank would need
another two to three years to build up a comfortable capital
cushion.
"I assume that we will need two to three years to reach nine
percent," Blessing told analysts in response to a question about
when the bank will reach this threshold when measured under the
most stringent methodology of the Basel III capital rules.
(Reporting By Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor)