UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
FRANKFURT Feb 23 Commerzbank wrote down its Greek sovereign a cumulative 74 percent by the end of last year, leaving it with a fourth-quarter operating profit of 163 million euros as Germany's second largest lender planned to shore up its capital reserves.
Full-year net earnings of 316 million Euros ($418.42 million), however, beat the analyst forcast of 217 million.
The bank's core tier one capital ratio was stable at 9.9 percent at the end of 2011, it said in a statement on Thursday.
"We assume that the core bank will again post a solid operating profit in 2012", said Chief Executive Martin Blessing.
($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting By Arno Schuetze)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts