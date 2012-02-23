FRANKFURT Feb 23 Commerzbank wrote down its Greek sovereign a cumulative 74 percent by the end of last year, leaving it with a fourth-quarter operating profit of 163 million euros as Germany's second largest lender planned to shore up its capital reserves.

Full-year net earnings of 316 million Euros ($418.42 million), however, beat the analyst forcast of 217 million.

The bank's core tier one capital ratio was stable at 9.9 percent at the end of 2011, it said in a statement on Thursday.

"We assume that the core bank will again post a solid operating profit in 2012", said Chief Executive Martin Blessing.

($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting By Arno Schuetze)