FRANKFURT Aug 9 Germany's second biggest lender, Commerzbank, said it has exceeded its target of strengthening its capital base.

Instead of the originally planned buffer of at least 1 billion euros ($1.24 billion), Commerzbank attained an equity capital excess of 2.8 billion euros as of the end of June, the bank said on Thursday, confirming a Reuters report from Wednesday.

But the bank said its target for loan loss provisions was becoming increasingly ambitious.

"We still do not expect the macroeconomic and market environment to stabilise in the second half of 2012. Therefore we expect operating profits to continue to be under pressure," finance chief Stephan Engels said.

"Against this background, we expect the net profit in the second half of the year to be below the net profit of the first six months," he said. ($1 = 0.8093 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)