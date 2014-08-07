BRIEF-Stanbic IBTC Holdings reports fy pre-tax profit 37.21 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 group gross earnings 156.43 billion naira versus 140.02 billion naira year ago
FRANKFURT Aug 7 Germany's second biggest lender Commerzbank said it is speeding up the clean up of non-core assets as it posted an increase in second-quarter earnings.
"We have raised our current reduction target of 75 billion euros for 2016 once again," Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said in a statement on Thursday.
The bank now aims to shrink its commercial real estate and ship finance portfolios to 20 billion euros and the public finance portfolio to 47 billion euros.
In the second quarter, Commerzbank booked a net profit of 100 million euros, missing an analyst poll of 125 million euros but higher than in the year-earlier period, when it earned 40 million euros. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Atkins)
SANTIAGO, March 22 The Chilean unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc will invest $800 million in the country over the next three years and will open 55 to 60 new supermarkets, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, March 22 BM&FBovespa SA's planned takeover of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados makes it tougher for rivals to enter Brazil's financial trading and clearing markets, and requires changes to gain approval, a member of antitrust watchdog Cade said on Wednesday.