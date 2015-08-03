FRANKFURT Aug 3 Germany's second biggest lender
Commerzbank said it was too early to discuss a new
approach in Iran after the country last month reached a deal
with six world powers that will see sanctions dropped
eventually.
"Until now, the situation de facto has not changed,
sanctions are still in place. So it is too early to comment on
potential changes (of Commerzbank's business activity in the
country)," Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said on
Monday.
Commerzbank earlier this year agreed to pay $1.45 billion to
settle an investigation into whether it breached U.S. sanctions
against countries such as Iran and Sudan.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)