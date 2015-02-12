FRANKFURT Feb 12 Commerzbank expects
to set aside additional cash in anticipation of possible fines
and settlements that would be reflected in its final 2014
figures, Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said.
According to preliminary results released on Thursday,
Germany's second largest lender bolstered legal provisions by
198 million euros ($224.3 million) in its core business in the
last quarter of 2014.
Discussions with U.S. authorities on ongoing legal issues
had intensified, Engels said on a call with analysts.
"Based on these discussions there is a high probability that
this might lead to an increase of further legal provisions which
we are going to reflect in the final financial statement of
2014," he said.
($1 = 0.8829 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Thomas Atkins; Editing by Maria
Sheahan)