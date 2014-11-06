FRANKFURT Nov 6 Commerzbank expects
to keep up its growth momentum over the coming quarters, despite
a slightly 'less benign' macroeconomic environment in the last
months of the year, Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said.
"In the core bank, I would see no reason to assume the trend
stopping that we have now seen for the last three quarters,"
Engels said on an analyst call on Thursday. The so-called core
bank excludes the lender's large run-off portfolio of ailing
assets for sale.
He said the right moment for providing a 2015 guidance was
the bank's annual press conference in February.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Atkins)