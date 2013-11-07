FRANKFURT Nov 7 Commerzbank, Germany's second biggest lender, does not expect that it will have to hike its capital after a bank health check to be run by the European Central Bank next year.

"I feel well and sufficiently buffered (for the ECB stress test)," Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said during a conference call on Thursday, adding that the bank has 6-7 billion euros ($8.1-$9.5 bln) in capital in excess of what it needs to meet current capital rules.

Separately, Engels said that the so-called Mittelstand, Germany's small and medium-sized companies that are the bank's main customer group - currently only use 50 percent of their available credit lines.

"The Mittelstand is in a such good state that it can finance investments from its cash flow and does not need a lot of loans," Engels said. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)