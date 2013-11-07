FRANKFURT Nov 7 Commerzbank,
Germany's second biggest lender, does not expect that it will
have to hike its capital after a bank health check to be run by
the European Central Bank next year.
"I feel well and sufficiently buffered (for the ECB stress
test)," Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said during a
conference call on Thursday, adding that the bank has 6-7
billion euros ($8.1-$9.5 bln) in capital in excess of what it
needs to meet current capital rules.
Separately, Engels said that the so-called Mittelstand,
Germany's small and medium-sized companies that are the bank's
main customer group - currently only use 50 percent of their
available credit lines.
"The Mittelstand is in a such good state that it can finance
investments from its cash flow and does not need a lot of
loans," Engels said.
($1 = 0.7392 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze)