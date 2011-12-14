FRANKFURT Dec 14 Frankfurt prosecutors
have filed criminal charges against five men for suspected money
laundering related to the possible illegal transfer of $150
million of Russian telecom assets, the prosecutor's office said
on Wednesday.
Four of the men are current and former employees in charge
of the eastern European business of a large German bank, which
the prosecutor's office did not name, as is customary in
Germany. The fifth is a 61-year-old Danish lawyer.
Between 1995 and 2008 the people are alleged to have worked
with a former Russian telecoms minister to modify contracts in
such a way that revenues were hidden to the detriment of Russian
companies and the Russian state, the Frankfurt prosecutor's
office said.
A legal source familiar with the case said the former
minister concerned was Leonid Reiman, and that the bankers were
current and former employees at Commerzbank, Germany's
second-largest lender.
The Danish lawyer instructed the four men to sign contracts
with the minister, making the German bank a hidden trustee of
Russian telecom assets, it said. The assets were subsequently
held by another Frankfurt-based company run by two of the
accused, it said.
The former minister is suspected of having hidden illegally
acquired assets using a network of companies in several
countries, it said, adding it was separately investigating him
for money-laundering, too.
"Nobody from this country (Germany) has approached us with
any questions at all," said a spokesperson for Reiman.
"We have no information. This question was examined many
years ago. We are surprised by statements appearing in a series
of media outlets that do not correspond with reality."
Commerzbank declined to comment on the case but said the
bank was constantly improving its anti-money-laundering policy.
The prosecutor's office said the court had not yet decided
whether to open trial proceedings.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Will
Waterman)