FRANKFURT Nov 2 Commerzbank has sold the former headquarters of Dresdner Bank to a consortium led by German property group IVG for 400 million euros ($547 million), sealing one of this year's biggest real estate deals in Frankfurt.

The 166-metre "Silver Tower", the former seat of Dresdner Bank executives, is located in the middle of Frankfurt's banking district and was bought by a consortium including eight institutional investors, who are guaranteeing more than 200 million euros of equity, IVG said in a statement.

The balance of the funding will be provided by a German fund.

The complex is leased to Deutsche Bahn for the next 15 years, sources said.

Commerzbank had been trying to sell the property for some time after the acquisition of Dresdner Bank in 2008.

Commerzbank was advised by BNP Paribas , which said several investors were interested. The market for fully leased premium office buildings in German downtown spots has shown resilience in the past months.

Total transaction volumes in Frankfurt, including the Silver Tower deal, now exceed 2.5 billion euros for 2011 so far. In 2010 deals totaled 1.9 billion euros, according to BNP Paribas. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)