* Bank sees "considerably negative" effect from probe
* Too early to quantify size of any financial hit
* Commerzbank shares down 1.3 pct, lags bank index
FRANKFURT, Aug 22 Commerzbank,
Germany's second-largest lender, warned it faces a financial hit
to settle U.S. probes into violations of sanctions on Iran and
other countries, which could exceed provisions.
The bank said the U.S. was investigating whether the bank's
dealings with Iran, Sudan, Myanmar, North Korea and Cuba had
violated U.S. embargoes, and pointed out that other banks had
paid large settlements to end the probes.
Commerzbank would probably do the same, it said in a June
regulatory filing with Germany's securities watchdog Bafin.
"The financial impact of the procedure and its termination
cannot be predicted and could exceed eventual provisions, which
could have considerably negative consequences," Commerzbank said
in the filing.
A Commerzbank spokesman repeated on Wednesday that it has
had no new business with Iran since 2007 and that it was too
early to say what the financial consequences of the U.S. probes
would be.
Commerzbank's shares were down 1.3 percent at 1.27 euros by
1114 GMT, lagging a 0.7 percent decline in the STOXX Europe 600
banking index.
News of Commerzbank's filing was reported by Die Zeit
newspaper earlier on Wednesday, triggering an initial drop in
the stock of as much as 2.5 percent.
U.S. authorities have been actively pursuing a number of
banks over sanctions violations.
British bank Standard Chartered last week reached a
$340 million settlement after the New York Department of
Financial Services accused it of concealing $250 billion in
Iranian transactions.
Separately, U.S. authorities are investigating Royal Bank of
Scotland for possible violations of sanctions with Iran.