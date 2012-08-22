European shares up, Unilever and Pearson weigh on FTSE - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
FRANKFURT Aug 22 Commerzbank expects it may face "considerably negative" consequences from a U.S. investigation into Iran sanctions violations, including a financial hit that exceeds provisions, Die Zeit newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a Commerzbank securities filing.
Commerzbank said it had not done business with Iran since 2007 and declined further comment.
LONDON, Feb 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May's office was not involved in Kraft Heinz's decision to withdraw its $143 billion bid for Unilever, her spokesman said on Monday.
* LME on-warrant zinc inventories slide to lowest since 2009 (Adds quote on aluminium, updates prices)