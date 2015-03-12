WASHINGTON, March 12 Commerzbank AG has agreed to pay $1.45 billion to resolve a U.S. investigation of its dealings with Iran and other sanctioned countries, as well as a separate probe of its money laundering controls, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.

Germany's second-largest lender said on Feb. 12 that it had set aside 1.4 billion euros ($1.49 billion) for legal costs, related in part to the U.S. probes. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Emily Stephenson)