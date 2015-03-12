BRIEF-Scio Diamond Technology says DOJ announces federal indictment charging former chairman
* Department of justice announced federal indictment charging former Scio Diamond board of directors chairman, Edward S. Adams
WASHINGTON, March 12 Commerzbank AG has agreed to pay $1.45 billion to resolve a U.S. investigation of its dealings with Iran and other sanctioned countries, as well as a separate probe of its money laundering controls, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.
Germany's second-largest lender said on Feb. 12 that it had set aside 1.4 billion euros ($1.49 billion) for legal costs, related in part to the U.S. probes. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Emily Stephenson)
March 24 Wall Street's predilection for a glass-half-full view of President Donald Trump was on full display Friday as investors backed off fears that a failure to repeal Obamacare would endanger Trump's entire agenda in favor of optimism that he would simply get on with tax cuts and infrastructure spending.